Zack Wheeler will start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Chase Field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET in this second game of a four-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 76 home runs.

Fueled by 223 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .440 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank second in MLB with a .265 team batting average.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 345 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.5 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Arizona has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.35) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.344 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zach Davies (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Davies has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Nationals W 6-2 Away Zach Davies Patrick Corbin 6/9/2023 Tigers W 11-6 Away Merrill Kelly Michael Lorenzen 6/10/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Ryne Nelson Matthew Boyd 6/11/2023 Tigers W 7-5 Away Zac Gallen Will Vest 6/12/2023 Phillies W 9-8 Home Tommy Henry Matt Strahm 6/13/2023 Phillies - Home Zach Davies Zack Wheeler 6/14/2023 Phillies - Home Merrill Kelly Ranger Suárez 6/15/2023 Phillies - Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola 6/16/2023 Guardians - Home Zac Gallen Triston McKenzie 6/17/2023 Guardians - Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber 6/18/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Davies Aaron Civale

