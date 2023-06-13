Zack Wheeler will take the hill for the Philadelphia Phillies (32-34) on Tuesday, June 13 against the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-25), who will answer with Zach Davies. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Phillies (-130). The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (4-4, 3.91 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-1, 4.68 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 20, or 52.6%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have a record of 15-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (57.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 19, or 57.6%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 13-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+250) Christian Walker 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 3rd Win NL West +375 - 2nd

