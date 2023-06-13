Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 13
Two of MLB's top hitters will face off when the Philadelphia Phillies (32-34) and Arizona Diamondbacks (41-25) play on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field. Nicholas Castellanos has a .315 batting average (fifth in league) for the Phillies, and Corbin Carroll ranks fourth, hitting .317 for the Diamondbacks.
The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (4-4) against the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (1-1).
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (4-4, 3.91 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-1, 4.68 ERA)
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies
- Davies (1-1 with a 4.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.68, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
- Davies is looking to record his second quality start of the season.
- Davies is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per start.
- He surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler
- Wheeler (4-4) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed one hit in 7 1/3 innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.91 and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .231 in 13 games this season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- In 13 starts, Wheeler has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
- The 33-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 39th, 1.118 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Zack Wheeler vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with 345 runs scored this season. They have a .265 batting average this campaign with 76 home runs (12th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks have gone 8-for-26 with a double, two home runs and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
