Two of MLB's top hitters will face off when the Philadelphia Phillies (32-34) and Arizona Diamondbacks (41-25) play on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field. Nicholas Castellanos has a .315 batting average (fifth in league) for the Phillies, and Corbin Carroll ranks fourth, hitting .317 for the Diamondbacks.

The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (4-4) against the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (1-1).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (4-4, 3.91 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-1, 4.68 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies (1-1 with a 4.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.68, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.

Davies is looking to record his second quality start of the season.

Davies is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per start.

He surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler (4-4) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed one hit in 7 1/3 innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.91 and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .231 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

In 13 starts, Wheeler has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

The 33-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 39th, 1.118 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Zack Wheeler vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with 345 runs scored this season. They have a .265 batting average this campaign with 76 home runs (12th in the league).

The Diamondbacks have gone 8-for-26 with a double, two home runs and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

