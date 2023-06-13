Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Gabriel Moreno (hitting .207 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .280 with eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 51 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.5% of them.
- In 51 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Moreno has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (21.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.315
|AVG
|.240
|.344
|OBP
|.289
|.360
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|13
|16/5
|K/BB
|20/6
|3
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.53 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (70 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (4-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- The 33-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 39th, 1.118 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.