Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .284 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 54.0% of his 50 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.0% of those games.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (10.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has had an RBI in 18 games this year (36.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 of 50 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 22 .207 AVG .393 .310 OBP .493 .345 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 2 HR 3 12 RBI 17 20/12 K/BB 12/10 3 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings