Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jake McCarthy (hitting .281 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a triple) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .211 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- McCarthy has gotten a hit in 15 of 34 games this season (44.1%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (20.6%).
- He has homered in one of 34 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 10 games this season (29.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|14
|.250
|AVG
|.146
|.301
|OBP
|.265
|.382
|SLG
|.146
|5
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|14/5
|K/BB
|6/5
|8
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.53 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (70 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 33-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 27th in WHIP (1.118), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
