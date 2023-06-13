On Tuesday, Jake McCarthy (hitting .281 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a triple) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .211 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.

McCarthy has gotten a hit in 15 of 34 games this season (44.1%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (20.6%).

He has homered in one of 34 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 10 games this season (29.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 14 .250 AVG .146 .301 OBP .265 .382 SLG .146 5 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 3 14/5 K/BB 6/5 8 SB 4

