Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Rojas is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 9 against the Tigers) he went 0-for-3.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .243 with 12 doubles and 16 walks.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 50 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Rojas has driven home a run in 18 games this year (36.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.234
|AVG
|.253
|.311
|OBP
|.298
|.309
|SLG
|.320
|7
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|14
|30/11
|K/BB
|15/5
|3
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (70 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (4-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- The 33-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 27th in WHIP (1.118), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
