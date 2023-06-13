On Tuesday, Ketel Marte (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Phillies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has 12 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 24 walks while batting .280.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

In 46 of 61 games this season (75.4%) Marte has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (14.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this season (31.1%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he had more than one.

In 55.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .273 AVG .287 .338 OBP .364 .469 SLG .478 15 XBH 10 4 HR 5 13 RBI 13 24/11 K/BB 19/13 3 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings