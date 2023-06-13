The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Chase Field

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .301.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 41 of 55 games this season (74.5%), including 15 multi-hit games (27.3%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (16.4%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 24 games this year (43.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (41.8%), including multiple runs in five games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .324 AVG .279 .377 OBP .321 .610 SLG .481 18 XBH 11 5 HR 5 25 RBI 14 18/8 K/BB 18/6 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings