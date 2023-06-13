Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI last time in action, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .212 with five doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (24 of 48), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (14.6%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has an RBI in 17 of 48 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|.250
|AVG
|.177
|.400
|OBP
|.235
|.333
|SLG
|.430
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|15
|18/18
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 7 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 33-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 27th in WHIP (1.118), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.