Right now the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Cardinals games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 21st, surrendering 348.9 yards per game.

Last season the Cardinals had three wins away from home, but just one at home.

As favorites last season Arizona picked up only one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray passed for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), completing 66.4% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last year.

Murray also rushed for 418 yards and three TDs.

James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 catches for 300 yards.

In 12 games a season ago, Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Zach Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Isaiah Simmons had two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +5000 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3000 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +5000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

Odds are current as of June 14 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.