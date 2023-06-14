Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Carson Kelly -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Carson Kelly At The Plate (2022)
- Kelly hit .211 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Kelly picked up a base hit in 47 out of 97 games last year (48.5%), with more than one hit in 18 of those contests (18.6%).
- He hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games last year (seven of 97), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 of 97 games last season (22.7%), Kelly picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (8.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
- He scored in 33 of 97 games last season, with multiple runs in seven of those games.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.224
|AVG
|.200
|.292
|OBP
|.273
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|11
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|12
|33/13
|K/BB
|38/16
|1
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allowed the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Suarez (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
