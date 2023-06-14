Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:34 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Christian Walker -- hitting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks while batting .261.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Walker has gotten at least one hit in 58.7% of his games this year (37 of 63), with more than one hit 19 times (30.2%).
- In 17.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.3% of his games this year, Walker has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this season (52.4%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.261
|AVG
|.261
|.336
|OBP
|.311
|.462
|SLG
|.504
|14
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|24
|23/13
|K/BB
|25/9
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
