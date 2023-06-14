The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.522 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 72 hits and an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .604.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Carroll has had a hit in 46 of 62 games this year (74.2%), including multiple hits 19 times (30.6%).

He has gone deep in 21.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.1% of his games this year, Carroll has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35 games this year (56.5%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 28 .282 AVG .359 .369 OBP .442 .532 SLG .689 15 XBH 19 7 HR 7 17 RBI 18 27/13 K/BB 24/14 7 SB 12

Phillies Pitching Rankings