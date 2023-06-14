Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:31 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.522 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 72 hits and an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .604.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Carroll has had a hit in 46 of 62 games this year (74.2%), including multiple hits 19 times (30.6%).
- He has gone deep in 21.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.1% of his games this year, Carroll has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (56.5%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|28
|.282
|AVG
|.359
|.369
|OBP
|.442
|.532
|SLG
|.689
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|18
|27/13
|K/BB
|24/14
|7
|SB
|12
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Phillies have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing batters.
