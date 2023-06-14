Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-26) and the Philadelphia Phillies (33-34) at Chase Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-2, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on June 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (8-3) to the mound, while Ranger Suarez (1-2) will answer the bell for the Phillies.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Phillies Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Diamondbacks have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
- The Diamondbacks have won 22, or 71%, of the 31 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Arizona is 15-6 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 348 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 9
|@ Tigers
|W 11-6
|Merrill Kelly vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 10
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Ryne Nelson vs Matthew Boyd
|June 11
|@ Tigers
|W 7-5
|Zac Gallen vs Will Vest
|June 12
|Phillies
|W 9-8
|Tommy Henry vs Matt Strahm
|June 13
|Phillies
|L 15-3
|Zach Davies vs Zack Wheeler
|June 14
|Phillies
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Ranger Suárez
|June 15
|Phillies
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Aaron Nola
|June 16
|Guardians
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Triston McKenzie
|June 17
|Guardians
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Shane Bieber
|June 18
|Guardians
|-
|Zach Davies vs Aaron Civale
|June 19
|@ Brewers
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Corbin Burnes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.