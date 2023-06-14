Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 13th in MLB play with 77 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona is fifth in baseball with a .441 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank second in MLB with a .265 batting average.

Arizona scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (348 total, 5.2 per game).

The Diamondbacks are seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank third in the majors.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.366).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.16 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Kelly is trying to secure his fourth quality start in a row in this game.

Kelly will try to prolong a 13-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Tigers W 11-6 Away Merrill Kelly Michael Lorenzen 6/10/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Ryne Nelson Matthew Boyd 6/11/2023 Tigers W 7-5 Away Zac Gallen Will Vest 6/12/2023 Phillies W 9-8 Home Tommy Henry Matt Strahm 6/13/2023 Phillies L 15-3 Home Zach Davies Zack Wheeler 6/14/2023 Phillies - Home Merrill Kelly Ranger Suárez 6/15/2023 Phillies - Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola 6/16/2023 Guardians - Home Zac Gallen Triston McKenzie 6/17/2023 Guardians - Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber 6/18/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Davies Aaron Civale 6/19/2023 Brewers - Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.