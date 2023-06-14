Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-26) will host Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (33-34) at Chase Field on Wednesday, June 14, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Phillies +115 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (8-3, 3.16 ERA) vs Ranger Suarez - PHI (1-2, 4.70 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 22 out of the 31 games, or 71%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have gone 15-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

Arizona has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 5-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Phillies have won in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Phillies have come away with a win three times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Evan Longoria 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+145) Christian Walker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 3rd Win NL West +275 - 2nd

