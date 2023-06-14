Player props can be found for Corbin Carroll and Nicholas Castellanos, among others, when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Kelly Stats

Merrill Kelly (8-3) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 14th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

The 34-year-old's 3.16 ERA ranks 19th, 1.104 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Jun. 9 6.1 7 3 3 5 2 vs. Braves Jun. 2 7.0 5 2 2 8 3 vs. Red Sox May. 28 6.1 4 1 1 10 2 at Pirates May. 21 5.0 3 3 2 4 2 at Athletics May. 15 7.0 4 2 1 9 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Merrill Kelly's player props with BetMGM.

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 72 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a .317/.402/.604 slash line so far this year.

Carroll will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .450 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 13 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 12 2-for-3 2 0 1 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 1 at Tigers Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 9 3-for-5 2 2 5 10 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 68 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 24 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .280/.350/.473 on the season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 12 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jun. 9 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 7 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has put up 83 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .316/.361/.502 slash line on the year.

Castellanos hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 13 2-for-6 2 0 3 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 11 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has collected 42 hits with six doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.

He has a slash line of .177/.325/.439 on the year.

Schwarber heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a triple, two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks Jun. 13 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 at Diamondbacks Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Jun. 11 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 9 2-for-3 3 1 1 7

Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.