The Arizona Diamondbacks clash with the Philadelphia Phillies (33-34) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday, including a matchup of two of MLB's most consistent batters. Corbin Carroll is at .317 (fourth in league) for the Diamondbacks, and Nicholas Castellanos is fifth at .316 for the Phillies.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (8-3) versus the Phillies and Ranger Suarez (1-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (8-3, 3.16 ERA) vs Suarez - PHI (1-2, 4.70 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks' Kelly (8-3) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, a 2.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.104 in 13 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Kelly has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .283 batting average against him.

Suarez is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Suarez will look to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging five innings per outing.

He has not made an appearance yet in 2023 that he did not give up at least one earned run.

Ranger Suárez vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has a collective .265 batting average, and is fifth in the league with 601 total hits and fourth in MLB action with 348 runs scored. They have the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.441) and are 13th in all of MLB with 77 home runs.

Suarez has thrown five innings, giving up five earned runs on five hits while striking out five against the Diamondbacks this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.