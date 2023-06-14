After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Emmanuel Rivera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .348 with nine doubles, a home run and six walks.

Rivera has recorded a hit in 23 of 34 games this season (67.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (38.2%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

Rivera has an RBI in 12 of 34 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 50.0% of his games this season (17 of 34), he has scored, and in five of those games (14.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .345 AVG .351 .339 OBP .413 .455 SLG .456 4 XBH 6 1 HR 0 6 RBI 11 8/0 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings