Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Emmanuel Rivera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .348 with nine doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Rivera has recorded a hit in 23 of 34 games this season (67.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (38.2%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Rivera has an RBI in 12 of 34 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (17 of 34), he has scored, and in five of those games (14.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.345
|AVG
|.351
|.339
|OBP
|.413
|.455
|SLG
|.456
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|11
|8/0
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.