The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria and his .759 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Phillies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: BSAZ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .226 with six doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.

In 48.6% of his games this season (17 of 35), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (14.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 25.7% of his games in 2023, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (37.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (11.4%).

He has scored in 15 of 35 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .241 AVG .212 .271 OBP .281 .611 SLG .462 8 XBH 7 6 HR 3 12 RBI 7 18/3 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings