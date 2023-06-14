Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:33 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .280 with eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Moreno has recorded a hit in 31 of 51 games this year (60.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 51 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has had an RBI in 17 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 of 51 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.315
|AVG
|.240
|.344
|OBP
|.289
|.360
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|13
|16/5
|K/BB
|20/6
|3
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
