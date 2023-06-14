Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:34 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Ketel Marte and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .280 with 12 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 75.4% of his 61 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.9% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (55.7%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.273
|AVG
|.287
|.338
|OBP
|.364
|.469
|SLG
|.478
|15
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|13
|24/11
|K/BB
|19/13
|3
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Phillies will send Suarez (1-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.