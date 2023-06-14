Ketel Marte and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .280 with 12 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

Marte has picked up a hit in 75.4% of his 61 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.9% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games.

He has scored in 34 games this year (55.7%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .273 AVG .287 .338 OBP .364 .469 SLG .478 15 XBH 10 4 HR 5 13 RBI 13 24/11 K/BB 19/13 3 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings