Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .296 with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 41 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has homered in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 24 games this season (42.9%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (17.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .312 AVG .279 .364 OBP .321 .587 SLG .481 18 XBH 11 5 HR 5 25 RBI 14 21/8 K/BB 18/6 1 SB 0

