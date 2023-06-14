Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:33 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Pavin Smith, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .206 with five doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 49.0% of his games this year (24 of 49), with more than one hit eight times (16.3%).
- In 14.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this season (17 of 49), with more than one RBI seven times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (40.8%), including three multi-run games (6.1%).
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|.237
|AVG
|.177
|.383
|OBP
|.235
|.316
|SLG
|.430
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|15
|18/18
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
