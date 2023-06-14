Pavin Smith, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .206 with five doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 49.0% of his games this year (24 of 49), with more than one hit eight times (16.3%).

In 14.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this season (17 of 49), with more than one RBI seven times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (40.8%), including three multi-run games (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 22 .237 AVG .177 .383 OBP .235 .316 SLG .430 4 XBH 8 1 HR 6 14 RBI 15 18/18 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings