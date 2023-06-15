Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of 1.027 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 15 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.601) and total hits (72) this season.

He ranks fourth in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 46 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.6%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 36.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 55.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 22.2%.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 28 .280 AVG .359 .366 OBP .442 .528 SLG .689 15 XBH 19 7 HR 7 17 RBI 18 27/13 K/BB 24/14 7 SB 12

