Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of 1.027 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 15 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.601) and total hits (72) this season.
- He ranks fourth in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 46 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.6%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 36.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 55.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 22.2%.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|28
|.280
|AVG
|.359
|.366
|OBP
|.442
|.528
|SLG
|.689
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|18
|27/13
|K/BB
|24/14
|7
|SB
|12
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.60), 20th in WHIP (1.102), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
