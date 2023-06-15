Thursday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-27) and Philadelphia Phillies (34-34) going head to head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:40 PM ET on June 15.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Ryne Nelson (3-3, 4.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola (5-5, 4.60 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks failed to cover.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 32 times and won 22, or 68.8%, of those games.

Arizona has entered 30 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 21-9 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 351.

The Diamondbacks' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

