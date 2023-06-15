Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 15
Thursday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-27) and Philadelphia Phillies (34-34) going head to head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:40 PM ET on June 15.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Ryne Nelson (3-3, 4.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola (5-5, 4.60 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks failed to cover.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 32 times and won 22, or 68.8%, of those games.
- Arizona has entered 30 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 21-9 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 351.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Ryne Nelson vs Matthew Boyd
|June 11
|@ Tigers
|W 7-5
|Zac Gallen vs Will Vest
|June 12
|Phillies
|W 9-8
|Tommy Henry vs Matt Strahm
|June 13
|Phillies
|L 15-3
|Zach Davies vs Zack Wheeler
|June 14
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Merrill Kelly vs Ranger Suárez
|June 15
|Phillies
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Aaron Nola
|June 16
|Guardians
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Triston McKenzie
|June 17
|Guardians
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Shane Bieber
|June 18
|Guardians
|-
|Zach Davies vs Aaron Civale
|June 19
|@ Brewers
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Corbin Burnes
|June 20
|@ Brewers
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Colin Rea
