Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Time: 3:40 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB play with 78 total home runs.

Arizona's .440 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' .264 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Arizona has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (351 total runs).

The Diamondbacks rank seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank third in MLB.

Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.358).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.95 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

Nelson has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Nelson has put up 10 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Ryne Nelson Matthew Boyd 6/11/2023 Tigers W 7-5 Away Zac Gallen Will Vest 6/12/2023 Phillies W 9-8 Home Tommy Henry Matt Strahm 6/13/2023 Phillies L 15-3 Home Zach Davies Zack Wheeler 6/14/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Home Merrill Kelly Ranger Suárez 6/15/2023 Phillies - Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola 6/16/2023 Guardians - Home Zac Gallen Triston McKenzie 6/17/2023 Guardians - Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber 6/18/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Davies Aaron Civale 6/19/2023 Brewers - Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 6/20/2023 Brewers - Away Ryne Nelson Colin Rea

