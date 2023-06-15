How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Phillies Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB play with 78 total home runs.
- Arizona's .440 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' .264 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- Arizona has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (351 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks rank seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank third in MLB.
- Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Arizona has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Diamondbacks average baseball's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.358).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryne Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.95 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Nelson has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Nelson has put up 10 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Matthew Boyd
|6/11/2023
|Tigers
|W 7-5
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Will Vest
|6/12/2023
|Phillies
|W 9-8
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Matt Strahm
|6/13/2023
|Phillies
|L 15-3
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zack Wheeler
|6/14/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Ranger Suárez
|6/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Aaron Nola
|6/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Triston McKenzie
|6/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Shane Bieber
|6/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Aaron Civale
|6/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Corbin Burnes
|6/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Colin Rea
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.