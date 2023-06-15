The Arizona Diamondbacks (41-27) will lean on Corbin Carroll when they host Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (34-34) at Chase Field on Thursday, June 15. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:40 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at +100. The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson - ARI (3-3, 4.95 ERA) vs Aaron Nola - PHI (5-5, 4.60 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (-120) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 22, or 68.8%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 21-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (70% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Phillies have come away with 10 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Phillies have a mark of 7-11 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+200)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 2nd Win NL West +280 - 2nd

