Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 15
Two of MLB's most consistent hitters go head-to-head when the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-27) and Philadelphia Phillies (34-34) meet at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday, at Chase Field. Corbin Carroll has a .316 batting average (fourth in league) for the Diamondbacks, while Nicholas Castellanos ranks fifth at .315.
The Diamondbacks will look to Ryne Nelson (3-3) against the Phillies and Aaron Nola (5-5).
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (3-3, 4.95 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (5-5, 4.60 ERA)
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Nelson (3-3) for his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed four hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, a 1.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.455 in 13 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 13 starts this season.
- Nelson has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Ryne Nelson vs. Phillies
- The Phillies have scored 303 runs this season, which ranks 16th in MLB. They are batting .259 for the campaign with 73 home runs, 20th in the league.
- The Phillies have gone 3-for-20 with a double and an RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola
- Nola (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.60, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
- Nola has registered seven quality starts this year.
- Nola is looking for his 14th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 outings this season.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.60), 20th in WHIP (1.102), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
