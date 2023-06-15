Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:25 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Emmanuel Rivera, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Phillies.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has nine doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .333.
- Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this year (23 of 35), with more than one hit 13 times (37.1%).
- He has homered in one of 35 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this season (34.3%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 48.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.317
|AVG
|.351
|.311
|OBP
|.413
|.417
|SLG
|.456
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|11
|10/0
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies are sending Nola (5-5) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.60), 20th in WHIP (1.102), and 36th in K/9 (8.6).
