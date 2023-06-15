Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:24 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno -- .214 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 15 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .279 with eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Moreno has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 52 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has driven home a run in 17 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 11 of 52 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|22
|.311
|AVG
|.240
|.340
|OBP
|.289
|.356
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|13
|17/5
|K/BB
|20/6
|3
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.60), 20th in WHIP (1.102), and 36th in K/9 (8.6).
