Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:25 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .297 with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
- In 55.8% of his games this season (29 of 52), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (28.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.6% of his games this season, Perdomo has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42.3% of his games this season (22 of 52), with two or more runs five times (9.6%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.234
|AVG
|.393
|.333
|OBP
|.493
|.383
|SLG
|.623
|9
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|17
|21/13
|K/BB
|12/10
|4
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Nola (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 54th, 1.102 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th.
