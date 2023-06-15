The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Chase Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .297 with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.

In 55.8% of his games this season (29 of 52), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (28.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In 34.6% of his games this season, Perdomo has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42.3% of his games this season (22 of 52), with two or more runs five times (9.6%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 22 .234 AVG .393 .333 OBP .493 .383 SLG .623 9 XBH 8 2 HR 3 12 RBI 17 21/13 K/BB 12/10 4 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings