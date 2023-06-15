Josh Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on June 15 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 13 doubles and 16 walks while hitting .243.

Rojas has had a hit in 27 of 51 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (21.6%).

He has not homered in his 51 games this season.

Rojas has driven home a run in 18 games this season (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 18 games this year (35.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .235 AVG .253 .309 OBP .298 .316 SLG .320 8 XBH 5 0 HR 0 12 RBI 14 30/11 K/BB 15/5 3 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings