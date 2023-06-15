Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Josh Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on June 15 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 13 doubles and 16 walks while hitting .243.
- Rojas has had a hit in 27 of 51 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (21.6%).
- He has not homered in his 51 games this season.
- Rojas has driven home a run in 18 games this season (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 18 games this year (35.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.235
|AVG
|.253
|.309
|OBP
|.298
|.316
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|14
|30/11
|K/BB
|15/5
|3
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Nola (5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.60), 20th in WHIP (1.102), and 36th in K/9 (8.6).
