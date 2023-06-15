The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Phillies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .280 with 12 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Marte has had a hit in 46 of 62 games this season (74.2%), including multiple hits 17 times (27.4%).

He has homered in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (30.6%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.3%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 34 games this season (54.8%), including nine multi-run games (14.5%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .273 AVG .287 .343 OBP .364 .469 SLG .478 15 XBH 10 4 HR 5 13 RBI 13 24/12 K/BB 19/13 3 SB 3

