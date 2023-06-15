Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Phillies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .280 with 12 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Marte has had a hit in 46 of 62 games this season (74.2%), including multiple hits 17 times (27.4%).
- He has homered in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (30.6%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.3%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (54.8%), including nine multi-run games (14.5%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.273
|AVG
|.287
|.343
|OBP
|.364
|.469
|SLG
|.478
|15
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|13
|24/12
|K/BB
|19/13
|3
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 72 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Nola (5-5) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 54th, 1.102 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th.
