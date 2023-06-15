The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .290 with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 15 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

In 71.9% of his 57 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (15.8%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 42.1% of his games this year (24 of 57), with two or more RBI 10 times (17.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .301 AVG .279 .358 OBP .321 .566 SLG .481 18 XBH 11 5 HR 5 25 RBI 14 21/9 K/BB 18/6 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings