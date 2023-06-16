Christian Walker -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .257 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Walker has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this season (38 of 65), with multiple hits 19 times (29.2%).

He has homered in 12 games this season (18.5%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this season (41.5%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (52.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .254 AVG .261 .336 OBP .311 .468 SLG .504 15 XBH 15 6 HR 7 18 RBI 24 25/15 K/BB 25/9 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings