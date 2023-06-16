Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Christian Walker -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .257 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Walker has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this season (38 of 65), with multiple hits 19 times (29.2%).
- He has homered in 12 games this season (18.5%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this season (41.5%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (52.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.254
|AVG
|.261
|.336
|OBP
|.311
|.468
|SLG
|.504
|15
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|24
|25/15
|K/BB
|25/9
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send McKenzie (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
