Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of 1.027 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 72 hits and an OBP of .395, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .591.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 46 of 64 games this year (71.9%) Carroll has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (29.7%).

Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (20.3%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has had an RBI in 23 games this season (35.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 35 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 28 .271 AVG .359 .356 OBP .442 .512 SLG .689 15 XBH 19 7 HR 7 17 RBI 18 28/13 K/BB 24/14 7 SB 12

Guardians Pitching Rankings