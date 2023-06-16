Corbin Carroll and Josh Naylor will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians play at Chase Field on Friday, at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 79 total home runs.

Arizona is fifth in MLB, slugging .438.

The Diamondbacks are fifth in MLB with a .263 batting average.

Arizona scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (355 total, 5.1 per game).

The Diamondbacks are 10th in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-lowest average in MLB.

Arizona's pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona's 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.366).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (7-2) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Gallen has registered eight quality starts this year.

Gallen will try to build upon a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Tigers W 7-5 Away Zac Gallen Will Vest 6/12/2023 Phillies W 9-8 Home Tommy Henry Matt Strahm 6/13/2023 Phillies L 15-3 Home Zach Davies Zack Wheeler 6/14/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Home Merrill Kelly Ranger Suárez 6/15/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola 6/16/2023 Guardians - Home Zac Gallen Triston McKenzie 6/17/2023 Guardians - Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber 6/18/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Davies Tanner Bibee 6/19/2023 Brewers - Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 6/20/2023 Brewers - Away Ryne Nelson Colin Rea 6/21/2023 Brewers - Away Zac Gallen Julio Teheran

