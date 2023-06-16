Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-28) will take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (32-36) at Chase Field on Friday, June 16. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (-145). The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (7-2, 3.09 ERA) vs Triston McKenzie - CLE (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 22 out of the 32 games, or 68.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have gone 14-6 (winning 70% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 3-6 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Guardians had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Christian Walker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 3rd Win NL West +450 - 2nd

