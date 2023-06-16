Player props can be found for Corbin Carroll and Jose Ramirez, among others, when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gallen Stats

Zac Gallen (7-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 15th start of the season.

He has eight quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Gallen has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.09), 29th in WHIP (1.150), and 17th in K/9 (9.9).

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Jun. 11 5.2 10 5 5 5 2 vs. Braves Jun. 4 6.0 9 3 2 6 1 vs. Rockies May. 30 6.0 5 0 0 7 2 at Phillies May. 24 5.2 5 2 2 3 2 at Pirates May. 19 3.2 8 8 5 2 4

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 17 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 35 RBI (72 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .310/.395/.591 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 13 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 12 2-for-3 2 0 1 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 29 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .283/.355/.486 slash line so far this year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 15 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 12 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 19 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 40 RBI (72 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.353/.494 so far this year.

Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .349 with three doubles, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 15 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 1 at Padres Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 9 3-for-4 2 1 1 7 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 34 walks and 21 RBI (68 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .253/.336/.342 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 10 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1

