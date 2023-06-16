The Arizona Diamondbacks (41-28) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Cleveland Guardians (32-36) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (7-2) for the Diamondbacks and Triston McKenzie (0-1) for the Guardians.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (7-2, 3.09 ERA) vs McKenzie - CLE (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (7-2) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.09 ERA this season with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 14 games.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Gallen has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Triston McKenzie

McKenzie (0-1) gets the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

He has a 4.50 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .211 against him over his two games this season.

McKenzie will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging five innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his two appearances this season.

