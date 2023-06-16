Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Emmanuel Rivera (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Triston McKenzie. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .331 with nine doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Rivera has had a hit in 23 of 36 games this year (63.9%), including multiple hits 13 times (36.1%).
- He has gone deep in one of 36 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Rivera has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 47.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.9%.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.311
|AVG
|.351
|.306
|OBP
|.413
|.410
|SLG
|.456
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|11
|11/0
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 69 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- McKenzie (0-1) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
