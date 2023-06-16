On Friday, Emmanuel Rivera (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Triston McKenzie. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .331 with nine doubles, a home run and six walks.

Rivera has had a hit in 23 of 36 games this year (63.9%), including multiple hits 13 times (36.1%).

He has gone deep in one of 36 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Rivera has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 47.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.9%.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .311 AVG .351 .306 OBP .413 .410 SLG .456 4 XBH 6 1 HR 0 6 RBI 11 11/0 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings