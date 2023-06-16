Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Phillies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .299 with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Perdomo has recorded a hit in 30 of 53 games this year (56.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (28.3%).
- In 9.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has driven in a run in 18 games this year (34.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (43.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|22
|.240
|AVG
|.393
|.342
|OBP
|.493
|.385
|SLG
|.623
|9
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|17
|21/14
|K/BB
|12/10
|4
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- McKenzie (0-1) starts for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
