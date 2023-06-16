Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .223 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- McCarthy will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 over the course of his last outings.
- In 48.6% of his games this year (18 of 37), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (21.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in six games this season (16.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 13 games this season (35.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|14
|.263
|AVG
|.146
|.306
|OBP
|.265
|.425
|SLG
|.146
|8
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|17/5
|K/BB
|6/5
|9
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- McKenzie (0-1) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
