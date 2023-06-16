Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .223 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.

McCarthy will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 over the course of his last outings.

In 48.6% of his games this year (18 of 37), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (21.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

McCarthy has driven in a run in six games this season (16.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 13 games this season (35.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 14 .263 AVG .146 .306 OBP .265 .425 SLG .146 8 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 3 17/5 K/BB 6/5 9 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings