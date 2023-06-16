On Friday, Josh Rojas (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Guardians Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .237 with 13 doubles and 16 walks.

In 27 of 52 games this year (51.9%) Rojas has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (21.2%).

He has not homered in his 52 games this season.

In 18 games this season (34.6%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 52 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .225 AVG .253 .298 OBP .298 .304 SLG .320 8 XBH 5 0 HR 0 12 RBI 14 33/11 K/BB 15/5 3 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings