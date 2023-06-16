Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the mound, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Phillies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .283 with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Marte has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 35 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.280
|AVG
|.287
|.347
|OBP
|.364
|.492
|SLG
|.478
|16
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|13
|25/12
|K/BB
|19/13
|3
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 69 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- McKenzie (0-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
