Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.282 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Phillies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .285 with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 15 walks.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 70.7% of his 58 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.9% of them.
- He has homered in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.4% of his games this year, Gurriel has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (39.7%), including five multi-run games (8.6%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.291
|AVG
|.279
|.346
|OBP
|.321
|.547
|SLG
|.481
|18
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|14
|25/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 69 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will send McKenzie (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
