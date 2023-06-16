The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .199 with five doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

In 24 of 51 games this year (47.1%) Smith has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.7%).

In 13.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has driven in a run in 17 games this season (33.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this year (20 of 51), with two or more runs three times (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 22 .220 AVG .177 .360 OBP .235 .293 SLG .430 4 XBH 8 1 HR 6 14 RBI 15 19/18 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings