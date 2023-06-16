Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .199 with five doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- In 24 of 51 games this year (47.1%) Smith has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.7%).
- In 13.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has driven in a run in 17 games this season (33.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this year (20 of 51), with two or more runs three times (5.9%).
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|.220
|AVG
|.177
|.360
|OBP
|.235
|.293
|SLG
|.430
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|15
|19/18
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send McKenzie (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
