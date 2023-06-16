How to Watch the WNBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The WNBA's two-game lineup today should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Phoenix Mercury taking on the Washington Mystics at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena.
Today's WNBA Games
The Washington Mystics take on the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury hit the road the Mystics on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 5-4
- PHO Record: 2-6
- WAS Stats: 74.3 PPG (11th in WNBA), 74.8 Opp. PPG (first)
- PHO Stats: 79.1 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 86.0 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (18.4 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (20.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -11.5
- WAS Odds to Win: -711
- PHO Odds to Win: +486
- Total: 156 points
The Los Angeles Sparks host the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx look to pull off an away win at the Sparks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 5-4
- MIN Record: 2-7
- LAS Stats: 82.2 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- MIN Stats: 78.9 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (21.1 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (20.2 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 2.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5
- LAS Odds to Win: -217
- MIN Odds to Win: +176
- Total: 163.5 points
